Coast Guard suspends search for Dutch Harbor fisherman

After reports of a fisherman having gone overboard near Dutch Harbor, Alaska, the U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search.

Steven Mencer, 33, is still missing, according to authorities. He was last known to be wearing a neon green pullover rain jacket with orange and black pants, and was last seen at sea aboard his crew's fishing vessel about 45 minutes prior to being reported missing.

The Coast Guard said in a release Thursday that boat and aircrews searched a total of 63 square miles for Mencer. Officials said it was only "after an exhaustive effort" that they suspended the search.

"Despite our best efforts, we were already at a disadvantage due to the water temperature and reports that Mr. Mencer was not wearing a PFD," said Lt. Danny Piazza, the 17th District command duty officer at the time of suspension. "Our thoughts are with Mr. Mencer's family and friends."

Mencer was reported missing after he did not report to usual crew check-in when the boat he worked on, the 164-foot fishing vessel Alaska Mist, moored at the Coastal Transportation Northern Dock in Dutch Harbor.

