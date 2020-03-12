Cold early, clear all day and even a little bit warmer today

Sunny skies on Thursday in Anchorage while we warm up to 24 degrees.

Cold dry conditions will persist through the end of the workweek. Gusty airflow from the Interior increases Thursday morning through the gap terrain and towards the Gulf coast from the north due to some weather disturbances dropping down from the Interior.

The strongest wind gusts will be Thursday morning but should start to taper off during the afternoon. Coastal locations are expected to experience heavy freezing spray with gusty winds through Thursday.

Clear conditions continue into Friday but calmer as well across the southern Alaska mainland as winds become Thursday's news.

For the extended period, high pressure continues to bring clear skies and dry weather across the Gulf of Alaska and Southcentral through the weekend and into the next work week until at least Tuesday.

However, the weather will be active over the western/central Aleutians as well as the western/central Bering Sea as storms move into these locations.

The storms could get held in the area as the high-pressure systems over Southcentral and the Gulf remain almost stationary while blocking these Bering storms to the west.

Thursday starts off near zero degrees early on but then we will be sunny in Anchorage with a high temperature of 24 degrees. Mostly clear skies for Thursday night as we drop down to 4 degrees with light winds.

We will be sunny on Friday in Anchorage with a high temperature near 27 degrees along with light winds. Friday night we will be mostly clear while we drop down to 6 degrees with light winds.

