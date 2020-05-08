Colony Days 2020 event canceled due to pandemic

The Palmer Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Colony Days 2020 event due to concerns about gathering such a large crowd during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and have come to a time where a decision needed to be made if it was safe to hold this large event in our community. Following ongoing conversations with authorities, community members, business owners and staff, we agree that it's best to act with precaution," Executive Director Ailis Vann said in a statement.

The event would have been held June 12-14 but sponsors and vendors who were supporting Colony Days have the option of requesting a refund for their contributions, moving their support to another chamber event or moving their contribution to Colony Days 2021.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.