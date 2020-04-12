Comedians perform for honks instead of laughs in drive-in style stand-up comedy

It's entertainment with physical distancing in mind. A few local stand-up comedians are taking different route in order to keep people entertained-- performing for honks instead of laughs.

Drive-in Stand Up Comedy is a new recurring event at Chilkoot Charlie's while coronavirus mandates are in place. Comedy show host, Alex JustAlex, says it's a chance for people to get out of the house and enjoy a live stand-up comedy show from the safety of their cars.

"Right now with everything happening with COVID-19 and the social quarantining, this is a really good way to get out of the house, get some fresh air but also stay safe at the same time," said Alex.

The show is broadcast over FM radio, and it is all free-- but they do accept donations.

"We have a Venmo so people can donate and so I can pay the comics for their time, but most of them have been doing it pro-bono as well, so we've been donating the crowd donations to service industry people in the Anchorage area that are out of work," said Alex.

The comedy shows take place on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7 p.m. in Koots' parking lot.

Video by Channel 2 Photojournalist Kim Daehnke

