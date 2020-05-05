Community Briefing: One shelter in Anchorage put on 'Standby'

During the community briefing on Tuesday, the Municipality of Anchorage gave some updates.

As of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, there are 56 active COVID-19 cases in MOA. 130 people have recovered, while total confirmed cases are at 190.

Shelter capacity at Ben Boeke and the Sullivan Arena are down. The two arenas had 257 occupancies overnight.

The Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena was placed on “standby” after having only one guest for the night.

The Incident Commander Bill Falsey gave these suggestions to residents: