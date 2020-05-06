'Connect with us, contact with us and hang in there,' Sen. Lisa Murkowski reaches out to Alaskan students

Helping students navigate the Coronavirus pandemic all the way from Washington D.C.

Alaska Senior Senator Lisa Murkowski is reaching out to students, of all ages, and want's to hear questions they may have and situations they're experienced during the pandemic.

"In fairness I can't imagine what it feels like to be a senior in high school or a senior in college knowing that the graduation I've worked so hard for is going to be different," Murkowski said, "We're all finding different ways to communicate for traditions and hopefully you will use this format to give yourself a little more encouragement in each day."

The Senator has made a new page on her website called 'Student corner with Lisa' where she can connect with Alaskan students, post videos and answer any questions they may have during this difficult time.

You can Watch Senator Murkowski's full video to Alaskan students above.

To watch videos or submit your own question to the website, you can click here.

