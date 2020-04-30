ConocoPhillips Alaska to reduce oil production from the Kuparuk River Unit and Western North Slope

Thursday, ConocoPhillips Alaska announced it is planning to cut back oil production of about 100,000 barrels per day gross for the month of June from the Kuparuk River Unit and Western North Slope.

This comes weeks after ConocoPhillips announced on April 16, 2020, it’s going to reduce oil production by 225,000 gross barrels of oil per day as the novel coronavirus pandemic halts oil demand.

ConocoPhillips Alaska says it will start slowing down production at the end of May. It’s unclear if after June it will continue curtailing oil production.

In a news release, ConocoPhillips Alaska says “Any extensions of the curtailment beyond June will be determined on a month-to-month basis.”

“The actions ConocoPhillips Alaska is taking with this production curtailment underscore the extraordinary challenges currently facing the oil and natural gas industry in Alaska and elsewhere,” said ConocoPhillips Alaska in the release.

During the first quarter of 2020, ConocoPhillips Alaska produced 218,000 net equivalent barrels per day within the state.

In Alaska, the company progressed construction on the multi-year GMT-2 project, which remains on track for startup in late 2021.



Upcoming operational activities for the company include several seasonal turnarounds and maintenance projects typically conducted in the second and third quarters each year. These activities are planned in Alaska, Norway and various areas in the Asia Pacific region.



The company currently estimates voluntary curtailments for the month of June will be 460 MBOD gross, comprised of 260 MBOD gross in the Lower 48, 100 MBOD gross at Surmont and 100 MBOD gross in Alaska. This represents approximately 420 MBOED on a net basis.

