ConocoPhillips to cut another $200M from spending in Alaska

ConocoPhillips has announced another $200 million spending cut in Alaska following previous reductions a month earlier as oil prices decline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports that ConocoPhillips made the initial cut in capital spending in mid-March, before announcing another $200 million cut earlier this week.

The state Department of Revenue says the price of Alaska North Slope Crude fell to $16.33 a barrel on Thursday, the lowest price since January 2002.

The announcement comes about a week after the Houston-based company told its North Slope drilling contractor Doyon Drilling to demobilize its drilling rigs and crews to minimize the risk of workers contracting COVID-19.