Cool and cloudy for our Memorial Day Forecast

Mostly cloudy skies in Anchorage on Monday with a high of 53 degrees.

The storms that passed through Southcentral on Sunday continue to progress northward, bringing rain that should diminish through Monday morning. The exception will be the Copper River Basin and far northern Susitna Valley which will continue to see the moisture move up the Alaska Range and keep some precipitation occurring as well as snow in the higher mountain levels (4,000 feet and higher). Air flow could continue out of the southeast into Tuesday keeping cool and moist conditions.

For the extended period, Thursday through Monday, storms over the far western Bering Sea will keep flow out of the south across the central and western Bering Sea into Saturday. High pressure will be over Southwest Alaska on Thursday while slowly drifting west into the eastern Bering Sea through Saturday. Storms with little movement will sit in the southeastern Gulf Thursday through Sunday. Meanwhile, storms may push in from the east returning wet weather to Southcentral just in time for next weekend.

We will be mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Monday with a high of 53 degrees for a high with 10 mph winds but up to 25 mph along Turnagain Arm. Don't rule out a scattered shower or two as storms pass through the area. Cloudy skies for Monday night with a low of 42 degrees and 10 mph winds.

We will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday as we warm up to 55 degrees for a high with light winds. Mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday night with a low of 42 degrees as well as 10 mph winds.

Looking ahead, we will be partly sunny on Wednesday with light winds and a high of 59 degrees.

