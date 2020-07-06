Cooler and cloudier to start off our week

Mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Monday with a high of 64 degrees.

Look for increased cloud cover with cooler conditions to develop for Monday, especially for the Kenai Peninsula and the Anchorage Bowl. This will be do to warmer air and some storm energy slowly inching northward last night and Monday morning. These storms should weaken as they approach the Sterling Highway and while the bulk of them slide southeastward into the Gulf. Most of Southcentral will be sitting between a strengthening Bering Sea high pressure ridge, and a fairly strong low pressure system that should move into the Yukon for Monday evening through Wednesday.

Storms moving over the top of the high pressure from the west, combined with daytime heating of the sun could allow for additional showers and thunderstorms across the northern Susitna Valley and Copper River Basin on Monday. These storms could expand southward for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon and has the possibility of including more than the Sustina Valley, including areas along or just west of the Chugach mountains across the Anchorage Bowl and Kenai Peninsula.

For the extended period, Thursday through Sunday, cloudy conditions are expected over Southcentral later in the week as storm energy continues to move into the region. Storms to the west, will keep the area cloudy and rainy and will eventually move west towards Southcentral through Sunday. There is a chance that storms over northern Alaska on Saturday afternoon will drop down to Southwest Alaska Saturday into Sunday.

Mostly cloudy for Anchorage on Monday with a high of 64 degrees with light winds. Overnight we drop down to 53 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies with light winds.

Mostly cloudy for Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 69 degrees along with light winds. Overnight we drop down to 54 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies along with light winds.

Looking ahead, we are looking at a 70 percent chance for rain showers on Wednesday while we warm up to 68 degrees.

Get more from our mobile apps (Apple / Android), The Channel 2 Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter and KTUU.com or use the hashtags #ktuuWX #Anchorage #Alaska #AKWX #KTUU

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.