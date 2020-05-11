Cooler, cloudier and even some rain in the forecast

Cloudy skies in Anchorage on Monday while we warm up to 55 degrees.

Clouds have been increasing since Sunday in Southcentral while storms move into the Gulf of Alaska. Light rain will move in from the Gulf from south to north over the Kenai Peninsula early this morning (Monday) through Tuesday morning due to these storms. This will allow for temperatures to be about 10 degrees cooler compared to the last few days while on Saturday temperatures in Anchorage warmed to 69 degrees but into the mid to upper 70's away from the water. Isolated thunderstorms remain possible for the Alaska Range near the Copper River Basin. We will see a return to partly to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures across the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For the extended period, Thursday through Sunday, there will be low pressure storms centered south of the Alaska Peninsula and a high pressure system north of the Bering Sea Strait on Thursday. Storms in northern Canada will extend westward into southern Alaska. These storms will continue to move together towards the west through Sunday. Temperatures should continue to warm above average

Cloudy in Anchorage on Monday with a high of 55 degrees and 10 mph winds but up to 25 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Monday night as temperatures drop down to 40 degrees we will be under mostly cloudy skies with 10mph winds.

We will be partly cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 60 degrees and light winds. Mostly clear skies for Tuesday night with a low of 41 degrees with light winds

Looking ahead, we will be partly cloudy on Wednesday while we warm up to 65 degrees with light winds.

