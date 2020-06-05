Copper River fishery improves but levels remain below normal

Alaska fish and game officials say the Copper River sockeye salmon run has improved, but levels have not increased enough in the commercial fishery to allow normal fishing levels.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports that Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologists had predicted there would be a reduced number of the sockeye salmon during the 2020 season.

The number of sockeye passing sonar equipment in the Copper River was about half of the level expected by managers.

The drift gillnet fishery was unlikely to open for a regular 12-hour period on Thursday.