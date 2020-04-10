Cordova City Council to meet Monday after concerns over legality of process during previous meeting

On Friday, the Cordova City Council met for an emergency meeting after concerns were raised regarding decisions made about the city’s coronavirus response during a meeting on April 8. The council will now meet on Monday, at 12 p.m., to allow for public input.

Mayor Clay Koplin said over the phone Friday that the special meeting earlier this week was short-tracked, and didn’t allow for enough public notice or input. Koplin said Monday's meeting will revisit topics such as $500 fines for violating mandates and considerations that would allow a medical advisory team to require changes to the fish processing plans prior to them being put into place in the community.

During the public comment at Friday’s meeting, residents shared concern over the city’s COVID-19 response, questioning how the city plans on handling its fishing and processing industry this summer during the pandemic.

More information regarding the April 8 meeting can be found here.

