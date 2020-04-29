In short address, officials provide update on state coronavirus cases, plans for future

Watch the live replay on the Channel 2 News Facebook page. Updates will be available on the Channel 2 Newshour and Late Edition.

The Department of Health and Social Services reported four new cases of coronavirus in Alaska on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 355.

The cases were split between Eagle River and Anchorage, with two reported in either community. The state's total number of recoveries also rose, with 12 recovered cases added in. At least 240 people have recovered from the virus, officials reported.

Testing capacity has been steadily increased, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, who said that the options and ways we have to be resilient will be more helpful in the long run. At least 19,119 tests have been administered as of April 28, with Zink saying she hopes that every hospital in the state will soon be able to test patients for the virus.

Data will continue to be posted to the state coronavirus tracking site on a daily basis.

"We will see cases go up, and we've talked about that," said Gov. Mike Dunleavy. "We will see folks in hospitals, we've alked about that. Unfortunately, we will see some deaths, but again, it looks more and more like these (health mandates) are going to be incorporated into our daily lives and into society."

The governor also said schools will remain closed, as previously reported, and that the plan for the fall has not yet been discussed.

Regarding enforcement of health mandates, particularly as the summer season kicks into gear, the state mentioned potentially hiring security teams for certain towns to make sure people visiting communities across the state are following state requirements.

"To make sure that they're doing what they're supposed to," said DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum. "This is an ongoing conversation. We're following what's happening around the rest of the state."

Wednesday's update comes after DHSS reported six new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. The source of acquisition for those half dozens cases was unknown as of last check.

The governor and state officials did not hold a press briefing Tuesday evening.

