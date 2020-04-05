Coronavirus concerns lead to Anchorage playground closures

Cooped up kids used to seeking refuge at the neighborhood playground will no longer be able to make use of the equipment.

As of Monday morning all playgrounds across Anchorage will be closed. From now on you'll see all the slides, swing-sets, monkey bars and other playground equipment surrounded in yellow tape as a reminder.

Anchorage officials say the closures are in an effort to make sure children are maintaining safe physical distancing, which is tough to do on a playground.

"I've had for about the last ten days calls from concerned parents asking if we're going to close the parks, and so finally the administration, the emergency operation decided that it was time," said Anchorage Assembly member Christopher Constant. "A number of parents have already raised concerns about whether the school playgrounds are going to be closed and those aren't our purview, but I have had conversations with the administration with the school districts and they are reconsidering their policies at this time, and we'll hear from them soon I believe."

Constant says parks and trails are still open as long as you're maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet between yourself and others.

