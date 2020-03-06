N.Y. governor declares state of emergency after number of coronavirus cases jump to 76

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP/CNN) — The New York governor declared a state of emergency after the number of reported coronavirus cases in the state increased.

Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected. (Source: California National Guard via AP)

“I have officially declared, done a declaration of emergency which gives us certain powers,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. He declared a state of emergency on Saturday, according to CNN.

His declaration comes after he reported the number of coronavirus infections has jumped to 76 with 10 people hospitalized.

As virus outbreaks multiply, UN declines to declare pandemic

As cases of the coronavirus surge in Italy, Iran, South Korea, the U.S. and elsewhere, many scientists say it’s plain that the world is in the grips of a pandemic, a serious global outbreak.

The World Health Organization has so far declined to use the word, saying it might spook the world further and lead some countries to lose hope of containing the virus.

Experts acknowledge that declaring a pandemic is politically fraught but say doing so will help countries prepare for the virus’s eventual arrival.

US cruise ship in limbo as anti-virus controls spread

U.S. officials are deciding where to dock a cruise ship in California with 21 virus cases aboard and four American universities canceled in-person classes as Western countries follow China’s lead by tightening travel and other controls to contain the outbreak.

The cruise ship Grand Princess, with 3,500 people aboard, was circling off San Francisco. Authorities want it to dock in a non-commercial port for everyone aboard to be tested.

Authorities in Florida reported the first two U.S. deaths away from the West Coast.

The Netherlands reported its first virus death, while Serbia, Slovakia, Peru, Togo, Colombia and Cameroon announced their first infections.

The number of cases worldwide has climbed past 100,000. More than 3,400 people have died.

Italy records biggest daily rise in virus cases

Italy has seen its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the outbreak broke out in the north of the country on Feb. 21.

In its daily update, Italy's civil protection agency said the number of people with the coronavirus rose by 1,247 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 5,883. Another 36 people also died as a result of the virus, taking the total to 233.

Officials said people in intensive care with ailments other than coronavirus in the hardest-hit region of Lombardy would be transferred to neighboring regions, all of which have greater availability.

The president of the national health service, Silvio Brusaferro, urged people to abide by guidelines to limit contact as the only way to contain the virus.

Hockey body tells AP women's worlds in Canada are canceled

The women’s world hockey championships in Canada have been canceled because of the new coronavirus.

International Ice Hockey Federation President René Fasel tells The Associated Press the decision was made by conference call Saturday.

The two-week tournament was set to open March 31, with venues in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.

This is the second time in which the women’s championship has been canceled. The 2003 tournament scheduled for Beijing was called off because of the SARS outbreak in China.

Cruise ship with Italians not welcome in Malaysia or Thailand

Malaysia has turned away a cruise ship carrying around 2,000 passengers and crew from a port in northern Penang state, becoming the second country to bar the ship from docking after Thailand.

The Costa Fortuna was turned away from the popular resort island of Phuket in southern Thailand on Friday due to the presence of 64 Italians on board.

Thai health authorities have officially designated Italy a dangerous communicable disease area because it has been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Phee Boon Poh, a Penang executive councilor, said he was informed by the Penang port that it had turned away the cruise liner Saturday morning following a directive from the transport ministry. He said the ship was now making its way to Singapore.

Egypt says cruise ship quarantined over new virus cluster

Egyptian authorities say a cruise ship on Egypt’s Nile River with over 150 tourists and local crew is in quarantine after 12 people tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A Taiwanese-American tourist who had previously been on the same ship tested positive when she returned to Taiwan.

The World Health Organization informed Egyptian authorities, who tested everyone currently on the ship. They found 12 Egyptian crew members have the virus, but show no symptoms.

Egyptian authorities have been tight-lipped about the virus outbreak, previously reporting only three confirmed cases. That’s even as the wider Mideast now has over 5,000 cases, the vast majority in Iran.

Iran’s virus death toll jumps to 145 with 21 new deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry said Saturday the death toll from the virus climbed to 145 while more than 1,000 infections were confirmed overnight totaling some 5,823 cases nationwide.

Some 21 new deaths were reported Saturday by the ministry’s spokesman.

He said there were 16,000 cases are hospitalized across the country, with some still being tested or monitored to see if they had contracted the virus.

The capital of Tehran alone has the most infections, with more than 1,500 cases, followed by the Shiite holy city of Qom with 668 and the northern Mazandaran province with 606 cases.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that a newly elected lawmaker from Tehran has died after contracting the coronavirus.

The lawmaker, 55-year-old Fatemeh Rahabar, was recently elected to serve in the incoming parliament that begins work in May.

Earlier this week, Iranian lawmaker Abdolreza Mesri told state television that 23 members of the current parliament had the coronavirus and he urged all lawmakers to avoid the public.

Iran has the vast majority of cases in the Mideast. The capital, Tehran, has the most infections, with more than 1,500 cases, followed by the Shiite holy city of Qom with 668 and the northern province of Mazandaran with 606.

South Korea — the hardest-hit country after China — reported 448 new cases on Saturday for a total of 7,041. South Korea also reported four more deaths, raising the death toll to 48.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.