Coronavirus fears shrink jackpot for Alaska's guessing game

Alaska’s favorite guessing game has taken a hit because of the coronavirus.

There were five entries that correctly guessed that a tripod set up on the frozen Tanana River in Nenana, Alaska, would tip over at 12: 56 p.m. on Monday, April 27, as ice broke up in the spring thaw.

Nenana Ice Classic Manager Cherrie Forness says this year’s jackpot was $125,000.

That’s way below last year’s jackpot of $311,000.

She says it’s because people didn’t want to venture away from home to buy entries at businesses across the state over fears of the virus.

Each ticket is worth a fifth of the jackpot, minus 20 percent for federal withholdings.

That means each will receive $18,000.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)