Coronavirus hits all time high with 93 new COVID-19 cases

The State of Alaska has announced 93 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,479. Currently, there are 847 active cases and 615 recovered cases. There are 86 total hospitalizations.

Anchorage Municipality (34)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (21)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (8)

Juneau City and Borough (3)

Mat-Su Borough (12)

Yukon-Koyukuk (6)

Nome (3)

Kodiak (1)

Valdez-Cordova Census Area(4)

Bethel (1)

In total, there are 295 nonresident cases.

No new deaths have been reported. To date 17 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

