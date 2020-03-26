Coronavirus patient recovering in Ketchikan

Robert McRoberts, a resident in Ketchikan, self-identified as someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“About 3 o'clock in the morning, I was in a raging sweat and I felt like a whole gang of juveniles came up and beat me up in the middle of the night,” McRoberts said. “My muscles were really hurting.”

McRoberts said he can remember the moment he believes he caught the virus.

About two weeks ago, before restaurants closed their doors in Ketchikan, McRoberts went to the bar with friends.

McRoberts said one of them bought him a beer and brought it over.

That friend, McRoberts said, later tested positive for COVID-19.

“Before you even know it, you’re sick,” McRoberts said. “You’re contagious. And you don’t pay attention to who you see and you’re going nonchalantly through your life.”

McRoberts said he experienced a fever, aching body pains and sinus issues.

“I was lucky my body was strong and I could fight it off so well,” he said.

McRoberts is living alone and has been staying at home for the past two weeks in quarantine.

He said that health officials have checked up on him to see how he is doing and that he is consistently staying in quarantine.

McRoberts said he is now doing well and is almost done with quarantine.

