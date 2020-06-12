Checker Cab ceases service in Anchorage

Today, Checker Cab in Anchorage has confirmed they are ceasing service. Owner of Checker Cab, Michael Thompson, said the company can no longer operate after being hit hard by the financial impacts of Covid-19. He said that starting at 10 p.m. Friday night June 12, the company will be closing.

If you call for a Checker Cab after 10 p.m. Friday night, you will hear an automated message saying the company is closed indefinitely and that you must call another service for a ride. Thompson declined to comment further on specific impacts to his business brought on by the pandemic.