WATCH: State introduces new health mandate as coronavirus case count rises to 293

You can stream the press conference live on KTUU.com or the Channel 2 Facebook page. Updates will be shared on Channel 2 News and KYES-TV, the latter of which will air the conference in full.

The Department of Health and Social Services announced Wednesday that eight new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, bringing the state total to 293, though 106 people have recovered thus far. Alaska's death toll remains at nine.

[RELATED: More than 100 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alaska, new cases announced]

Department of Corrections Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom said a new case of coronavirus in a Lemon Creek Correctional Center staff member has been confirmed, with seven total cases out of that facility. The DOC has seen several cases of coronavirus in its staff members, but no inmates have been affected according to the DOC COVID-19 tracking site, which showed Wednesday afternoon that 32 tests had been administered and none had come back positive. Six tests remained pending as of this writing.

Aside from case data, a primary focus of Wednesday's briefing was Health Mandate 005, regarding elective medical procedures, after the state announced Tuesday that changes would be made so that certain providers will be able to reopen.

The new Health Mandate 015 supersedes Health Mandates 005 and 006, according to Crum. Some healthcare providers will be allowed to open. For those that do resume services, among other limitations, patients will have to be screened before going into a provider's office.

"It's a phased approach," Crum said, "making sure PPE is being conserved. We're going to continue to evaluate, and our plan is to open on May 4 for elective procedures," which would include biopsies and angiograms, he said.

Officials also did not elaborate on whether or not dentistry and orthodontics specifically would be part of the change, but noted that there can be more risk attached to those services than some others, since those providers are prominently dealing with the face and mouth. DHSS and the governor pointed to a provider list attached to the Health Mandate 015, which had not yet been posted to the state website.

Regarding the reopening of other economic sectors, the next step will be with fisheries, according to the governor, followed by considerations for retail.

"Healthcare came first, for obvious reasons," Gov. Mike Dunleavy said. "Fisheries, because its happening now, those discussions are occurring."

Equipment-wise, according to Zink, 29,000 N-95 masks and 7,000 face shields have been sent out to Alaska, and the balance remaining in the state's natoinal strategic stockpile includes 63,000 face shields and more than 164,000 N-95 masks available. Gloves and gowns remain particularly tight, she said. Dunleavy said he also took a tour of the Alaska Airlines Center, which is coming along, as it is prepared as an alternative healthcare location for coronavirus patients.

To ask questions of KTUU, and to submit story ideas, send a message to questions@ktuu.com. To email the state about coronavirus in Alaska, use the email covidquestions@alaska.gov.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.