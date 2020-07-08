Coronavirus tests in Napaskiak do not find new cases

(MGN Image)
By  | 
Posted:

BETHEL, Alaska - Alaska health officials say all residents in a small community who submitted to coronavirus testing have shown negative results, although not everyone agreed to testing.

The results come less than a month after the village’s first case emerged.

KYUK-AM reported the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. found there were no new cases of the virus in the tests conducted in Napaskiak.

A Napaskiak resident tested positive for COVID-19 on June 15, while a second person tested positive soon after.

The corporation conducted additional tests from June 26 to July 1 and announced Monday that all of those test results were negative.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus