Tuesday could be the sunniest day of the week

Partly sunny skies in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 60 degrees.

Storms remain along the northern Gulf coast. This will allow for storms to continue to push in from the south and the east and into Southcentral through the middle of the week. We can expect on and off again showers with these systems.

A pocket of high pressure is forming along the northern Gulf coast. The interaction between the high and the low pressure storms late Tuesday will incite another round of gusty winds out of the southeast Tuesday night for the usual places including Turnagain Arm, Knik River Valley, and the Copper River Basin.

Daytime heating from the sun could cause enough instability over the northern Copper River Basin and Talkeetna Mountains to produce isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. By Wednesday, storms spinning in the Gulf will begin to move into the southeastern Gulf. This will allow several waves of storm energy to pass over Southcentral from east to west, resulting in continued unsettled and showery conditions for the middle of the week.

For the extended period, Friday through Tuesday, generally quiet weather is expected for Southcentral and the Copper River Basin Friday and Saturday, although low pressure over the Gulf may allow for some storms to move across the mountain ranges in Southcentral leading to a chance for showers each afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be above average for Friday and Saturday across Southcentral and the Copper River Basin.

Mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday night with a low of 47 degrees and winds out of the southeast at 15 mph but up to 35 mph along Turnagain Arm.

Mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday with light winds and a high of 64 degrees. Wednesday night we drop down to 44 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with light winds and a high of 63 degrees.

