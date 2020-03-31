The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development is announcing course registration for the Alaska Statewide Virtual School is open starting Tuesday.

DEED says the Alaska Statewide Virtual Schoo will act as an aide to “to support Alaska’s school districts and ensure ongoing opportunities for all students to learn.”

“While the world around us is scrambling with uncertainty, I believe our students and teachers can and will reimagine teaching and learning,” said Commissioner Johnson. “We must not let a virus keep our students from becoming all they are meant to be. The launch of the Alaska Statewide Virtual School is evidence of DEED’s commitment to our mission and vision.”

AKSVS will serve as a support for students, educators, and districts in the short-term and will remain an option for Alaska families.

AKVS will offer courses for students at every level, kindergarten through grade 12.

If you are a student, parent, educator, or administrator, please go to www.aklearns.org/aksvs.

