Crews fighting brush fire off 3rd and Ingra in Anchorage

Anchorage Fire Department crews are fighting a brush fire that was reported to have started near a homeless camp off 3rd and Ingra.

AFD Chief Jodie Hettrick said that dispatchers received a call about a fire at around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. The fire was first reported as a small brush fire in a wooded area near the intersection.

At least two engines and one ambulance were at the scene as of publishing time.

Hettrick said injuries had been reported, but the extent of those injuries and how many people may have been hurt was initially unclear. There were no fatalities at last check, she said.

