Cruise company shifts plan to dock ship in Mexico instead of Juneau

Holland America Line says it will bring the Westerdam to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, instead of Juneau, Alaska.

The company says its decision on where to dock the Westerdam was reassessed when it announced plans last week to halt operations of its ships for 30 days.

Holland America had planned to tie up the ship at a private dock in Juneau for a few weeks starting around the end of March.

The company says the ship left the Philippines earlier this month with no passengers and has crew or contract staff on board who tested negative for the virus in mid-February.

