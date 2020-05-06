At least two operators officially cancel summer cruises in Alaska

Princess Cruises and Holland America have paused cruise operations through summer of 2020, according to separate releases from the companies, both dated May 6.

Either group cited reduced air flight availability, closure of cruise ports around the world and other factors impacting international travel.

"Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations," Princess officials wrote, "and has therefore made the extremely difficult decision to cancel select cruises through the end of the 2020 summer season."

Holland America officials, in part, wrote, "Having sailed to destinations around the globe for 147 years, all of us at Holland America Line share in your disappointment of this news."

More information is available on the Princess website and on the Holland America website.

