Cruise ship turned away from Asia ports to dock in Alaska

A cruise ship that was turned away from ports in Asia because of fears of spreading the coronavirus is expected to arrive in Alaska.

KTOO-FM reports that the Westerdam is scheduled to dock in Juneau March 22 after being denied permission to enter five ports over concerns about Covid-19.

Juneau City Manager Rorie Watt says he received confirmation from the Holland America Line that the ship was expected to depart the Philippines on its way to Juneau.

Officials say one passenger tested positive for the virus but has since been cleared.

