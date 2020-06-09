DHSS announce 11 new COVID-19 in Alaska, One new death reported

The Department of Health and Social Services reports that there are 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Tuesday. There are a total of 389 recovered cases with 173 cases still active.

The State of Alaska has had 573 cumulative cases for residents and 46 non-resident cases.

According to DHSS, there are six new cases in Municipality of Anchorage, one in the Haines borough, two in the Kenai Penninsula Borough, one in Nome, and one in the Northwest Arctic Borough.

There are a total of 49 hospitalizations and 11 deaths across Alaska since the pandemic began.

Total Deaths:



Municipality of Anchorage: 5



Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2



Kenai Penninsula Borough: 2



Matanuska-Susitina Borough: 1



Petersburg Borough: 1

The first COVID-19 cases in Fox River and Kotzebue was reported by DHSS.

Municipality of Anchorage: 288



Anchorage: 254

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 23

Girdwood: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 85



Anchor Point: 8

Fox River: 1

Fritz Creek: 1

Homer: 19

Kenai: 13

Nikiski: 4

Other North:1

Other South: 21

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 11

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

C 37



Palmer: 10

Wasilla: 24

Willow: 1

Big Lake: 2

Nome Census Area: 4



Nome: 4

North Slope Borough: 1



Other: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3

Other: 2 Kotzebue: 1

Southeast Alaska: 61



Haines Borough: 1

Douglas: 2

Juneau: 33

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 2

Wrangell: 1

Bethel Census Area: 3



Bethel: 1

Other: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1



Other: 1

