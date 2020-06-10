DHSS announces 20 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska

The Department of Health and Social Services reports that there are 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. There are a total of 392 recovered cases with 190 cases still active.

The State of Alaska has had 593 cumulative cases for residents and 51 non-resident cases.

According to DHSS, there are nine in the Municipality of Anchorage, nine in the Kenai Penninsula Borough, One in the Mat-Su, and one in Sitka.

There are a total of 49 hospitalizations and 11 deaths across Alaska since the pandemic began.

Deaths reported:



Anchorage:5



Anchor Point: 2



Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2



Wasilla: 1



Petersburg: 1

Municipality of Anchorage: 297



Anchorage: 261

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 25

Girdwood: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 94



Anchor Point: 8

Fox River: 1

Fritz Creek: 1

Homer: 24

Kenai: 13

Nikiski: 5

Other North:1

Other South: 22

Seward: 4

Soldotna: 12

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 38



Palmer: 10

Wasilla: 25

Willow: 1

Big Lake: 2

Nome Census Area: 4



Nome: 4

North Slope Borough: 1



Other: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3

Other: 2 Kotzebue: 1

Southeast Alaska: 62



Haines Borough: 1

Douglas: 2

Juneau: 33

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 3

Wrangell: 1

Bethel Census Area: 3



Bethel: 1

Other: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1



Other: 1

