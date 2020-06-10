DHSS announces 20 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska

Updated: Wed 12:07 PM, Jun 10, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports that there are 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. There are a total of 392 recovered cases with 190 cases still active.

The State of Alaska has had 593 cumulative cases for residents and 51 non-resident cases.

According to DHSS, there are nine in the Municipality of Anchorage, nine in the Kenai Penninsula Borough, One in the Mat-Su, and one in Sitka.

There are a total of 49 hospitalizations and 11 deaths across Alaska since the pandemic began.

Deaths reported:

  • Anchorage:5

  • Anchor Point: 2

  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2

  • Wasilla: 1

  • Petersburg: 1

Municipality of Anchorage: 297

  • Anchorage: 261
  • Chugiak: 7
  • Eagle River: 25
  • Girdwood: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 94

  • Anchor Point: 8
  • Fox River: 1
  • Fritz Creek: 1
  • Homer: 24
  • Kenai: 13
  • Nikiski: 5
  • Other North:1
  • Other South: 22
  • Seward: 4
  • Soldotna: 12
  • Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

  • Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85

  • Fairbanks: 66
  • North Pole: 18
  • Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

  • Delta Junction: 1
  • Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

  • Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 38

  • Palmer: 10
  • Wasilla: 25
  • Willow: 1
  • Big Lake: 2

Nome Census Area: 4

  • Nome: 4

North Slope Borough: 1

  • Other: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3

  • Other: 2
  • Kotzebue: 1

    • Southeast Alaska: 62

    • Haines Borough: 1
    • Douglas: 2
    • Juneau: 33
    • Ketchikan: 16
    • Petersburg: 4
    • Craig: 2
    • Sitka: 3
    • Wrangell: 1

    Bethel Census Area: 3

    • Bethel: 1
    • Other: 2

    Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

    • Other: 1

