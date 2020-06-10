DHSS announces 20 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports that there are 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. There are a total of 392 recovered cases with 190 cases still active.
The State of Alaska has had 593 cumulative cases for residents and 51 non-resident cases.
According to DHSS, there are nine in the Municipality of Anchorage, nine in the Kenai Penninsula Borough, One in the Mat-Su, and one in Sitka.
There are a total of 49 hospitalizations and 11 deaths across Alaska since the pandemic began.
Deaths reported:
- Anchorage:5
- Anchor Point: 2
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2
- Wasilla: 1
- Petersburg: 1
Municipality of Anchorage: 297
- Anchorage: 261
- Chugiak: 7
- Eagle River: 25
- Girdwood: 4
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 94
- Anchor Point: 8
- Fox River: 1
- Fritz Creek: 1
- Homer: 24
- Kenai: 13
- Nikiski: 5
- Other North:1
- Other South: 22
- Seward: 4
- Soldotna: 12
- Sterling: 3
Kodiak Island Borough: 1
- Kodiak: 1
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85
- Fairbanks: 66
- North Pole: 18
- Other: 1
Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3
- Delta Junction: 1
- Tok: 2
Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
- Other: 1
Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 38
- Palmer: 10
- Wasilla: 25
- Willow: 1
- Big Lake: 2
Nome Census Area: 4
- Nome: 4
North Slope Borough: 1
- Other: 1
Northwest Arctic Borough: 3
Southeast Alaska: 62
- Haines Borough: 1
- Douglas: 2
- Juneau: 33
- Ketchikan: 16
- Petersburg: 4
- Craig: 2
- Sitka: 3
- Wrangell: 1
Bethel Census Area: 3
- Bethel: 1
- Other: 2
Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
- Other: 1
