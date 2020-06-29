DHSS announce new COVID-19 cases, Total cases in Alaska hit 904

The State of Alaska has announced 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. There are 21 new resident cases and four new non-resident cases.

The 21 new resident cases bring the state's total to 904 cases. Of that total, 365 cases are still considered active and 525 have recovered.

The Department of Health and Social Services says about 107,709 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in Alaska.

No new deaths were reported on the state's COVID-19 Data Hub. 14 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

The state reports that 16 Alaskans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, or are suspected of having it. In all, total hospitalizations are at 67.

183 non-residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

For a full breakdown of cases by borough, click here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

