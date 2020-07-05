DHSS announced 32 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska; 27 residents

The State of Alaska has announced 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska among residents. An additional five new reported cases are from non-residents.

No new deaths have been reported. To date 16 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,138. Currently, there are 574 active cases and 548 recovered cases. There are 72 total hospitalizations.

27 are residents in 4 communities:

Anchorage (22)

Fairbanks (2)

Palmer (1)

Seward (2)

Five new nonresident cases were also identified:

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1 other industry

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1 other industry

Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula Boroughs: 1 seafood industry

Municipality of Anchorage: 1 visitor

Petersburg Borough: 1 seafood industry

The total number of nonresident cases is now 235.

Of the 27 Alaska cases, 12 are male and 15 are female. Three are under the age of 10; one is aged 10-19; eight are aged 20-29; four are aged 30-39; five are aged 40-49; five are aged 60-69 and one is aged 70-79.

Recovered cases now total 548, with four new recovered case recorded yesterday. A total of 123,753 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.26%.

This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 4 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.

For more information visit the ,A HREF="https://coronavirus-response-alaska-dhss.hub.arcgis.com/">Department of Health and Human Services website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved