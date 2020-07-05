DHSS announced 32 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska; 27 residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has announced 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska among residents. An additional five new reported cases are from non-residents.
No new deaths have been reported. To date 16 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,138. Currently, there are 574 active cases and 548 recovered cases. There are 72 total hospitalizations.
27 are residents in 4 communities:
Anchorage (22)
Fairbanks (2)
Palmer (1)
Seward (2)
Five new nonresident cases were also identified:
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1 other industry
Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1 other industry
Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula Boroughs: 1 seafood industry
Municipality of Anchorage: 1 visitor
Petersburg Borough: 1 seafood industry
The total number of nonresident cases is now 235.
Of the 27 Alaska cases, 12 are male and 15 are female. Three are under the age of 10; one is aged 10-19; eight are aged 20-29; four are aged 30-39; five are aged 40-49; five are aged 60-69 and one is aged 70-79.
Recovered cases now total 548, with four new recovered case recorded yesterday. A total of 123,753 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.26%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 4 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
For more information visit the Department of Health and Human Services website.
