DHSS announces 8 Alaskans have tested positive for COVID-19, with 18 nonresidents also testing positive

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 8 new cases in Alaska.

Here is a breakdown of where the new cases are:



Anchorage: 4



Anchor Point: 1



Homer: 1



Soldotna: 1



Big Lake: 1

Currently, there are 376 recovered cases and 127 active cases in Alaska. Deaths from COVID-19 remain at 10. Total cases in Alaska are now 513.

DHSS is also reporting 18 new cases among nonresidents in the state.



Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kenai Peninsula Borough: 12



Aleutians West Census Area: 3



Sitka City and Borough: 1



Anchorage Municipality: 1

17 are reported in the Seafood Industry with the Sitka case being in an “Other industry.”

Municipality of Anchorage: 258



Anchorage: 229

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 18

Girdwood: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 60



Anchor Point: 4

Fritz Creek: 1

Homer: 16

Kenai: 13

Nikiski: 3

Other: 10

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 10

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 35



Palmer: 10

Wasilla: 22

Willow: 1

Big Lake: 2

Nome Census Area: 3



Nome: 3

North Slope Borough: 1



Other: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Other: 2

Southeast Alaska: 57



Douglas: 1

Juneau: 32

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 2

Bethel Census Area: 3



Bethel: 1

Other: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1



Other: 1

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.

