DHSS announces 8 Alaskans have tested positive for COVID-19, with 18 nonresidents also testing positive

Updated: Thu 1:04 PM, Jun 04, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 8 new cases in Alaska.

Here is a breakdown of where the new cases are:

  • Anchorage: 4

  • Anchor Point: 1

  • Homer: 1

  • Soldotna: 1

  • Big Lake: 1

Currently, there are 376 recovered cases and 127 active cases in Alaska. Deaths from COVID-19 remain at 10. Total cases in Alaska are now 513.

DHSS is also reporting 18 new cases among nonresidents in the state.

  • Kodiak Island Borough: 1

  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 12

  • Aleutians West Census Area: 3

  • Sitka City and Borough: 1

  • Anchorage Municipality: 1

17 are reported in the Seafood Industry with the Sitka case being in an “Other industry.”

Municipality of Anchorage: 258

  • Anchorage: 229
  • Chugiak: 7
  • Eagle River: 18
  • Girdwood: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 60

  • Anchor Point: 4
  • Fritz Creek: 1
  • Homer: 16
  • Kenai: 13
  • Nikiski: 3
  • Other: 10
  • Seward: 3
  • Soldotna: 10
  • Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

  • Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85

  • Fairbanks: 66
  • North Pole: 18
  • Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

  • Delta Junction: 1
  • Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

  • Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 35

  • Palmer: 10
  • Wasilla: 22
  • Willow: 1
  • Big Lake: 2

Nome Census Area: 3

  • Nome: 3

North Slope Borough: 1

  • Other: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

  • Other: 2

    • Southeast Alaska: 57

    • Douglas: 1
    • Juneau: 32
    • Ketchikan: 16
    • Petersburg: 4
    • Craig: 2
    • Sitka: 2

    Bethel Census Area: 3

    • Bethel: 1
    • Other: 2

    Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

    • Other: 1

