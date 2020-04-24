DHSS announces two new cases of COVID-19, Alaska's total case count rises to 339

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Friday. That brings the total number of cases to 339.

The new cases are in the following communities: Anchorage and Chugiak.

Over 200 people are being reported as having recovered across the state.

There are 36 confirmed cases or persons under investigation that are currently hospitalized according to DHSS data.

Deaths statewide remain at nine.

Municipality of Anchorage: 168



Anchorage: 152

Chugiak: 5

Eagle River: 8

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19



Anchor Point: 1

Homer: 2

Kenai: 4

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 79



Fairbanks: 63

North Pole: 15

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1



Delta Junction: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 20



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 11

Northern Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

