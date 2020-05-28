DHSS reports 13 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska, Total cases now at 425

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska.

Municipality of Anchorage: 4



City of Juneau and Borough: 1



Kenai Peninsula Borough: 7



North Slope Borough: 1

According to the Arctic Slope Native Association, the first positive case in the North Slope Borough was a person who traveled from Anchorage, then through Utqiaġvik before traveling on to their home community.

The new cases bring the total cumulative case count to 425. Recovered cases are 366, with total deaths remaining at 10.

As of May 27, total active cases in Alaska are 49 with 10 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 or under investigation.

Municipality of Anchorage: 211



Anchorage: 188

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 13

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 34



Anchor Point: 2

Fritz Creek: 1

Homer: 6

Kenai: 7

Nikiski: 1

Other: 5

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 24



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 14

Willow: 1

Northern Census Area: 3



Nome: 3

North Slope Borough: 1



Other: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Other: 2

Southeast Alaska: 56



Douglas: 1

Juneau: 31

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 2

Bethel Census Area: 3



Bethel: 1

Other: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula



Other: 1

