DHSS reports 28 new COVID-19 cases for the state

The State of Alaska has announced 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. An additional five new reported cases are from non-residents.

Positive tests in four communities:

Anchorage Municipality (19)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (4)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (3)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (1)

No new deaths have been reported. To date 16 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,166. Currently, there are 598 active cases and 552 recovered cases. There are 74 total hospitalizations.

This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 5 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.

