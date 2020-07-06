DHSS reports 28 new COVID-19 cases for the state

By  | 
Posted:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has announced 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. An additional five new reported cases are from non-residents.

Positive tests in four communities:
Anchorage Municipality (19)
Fairbanks North Star Borough (4)
Kenai Peninsula Borough (3)
Matanuska-Susitna Borough (1)

No new deaths have been reported. To date 16 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,166. Currently, there are 598 active cases and 552 recovered cases. There are 74 total hospitalizations.

This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 5 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved..

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus