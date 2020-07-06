DHSS reports 28 new COVID-19 cases for the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has announced 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. An additional five new reported cases are from non-residents.
Positive tests in four communities:
Anchorage Municipality (19)
Fairbanks North Star Borough (4)
Kenai Peninsula Borough (3)
Matanuska-Susitna Borough (1)
No new deaths have been reported. To date 16 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,166. Currently, there are 598 active cases and 552 recovered cases. There are 74 total hospitalizations.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 5 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
