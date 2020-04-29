DHSS reports 4 new cases of coronavirus in Alaska, as recoveries rise to 240

There are four new cases of COVID-19, the Department of Health and Social Services said Wednesday, bringing the state count up to 355.

The four new cases are split between Eagle River and Anchorage, and there are 12 new recovered cases, with the state’s total recovered cases now up to 240.

All of the new cases are male with two aged 20 to 29, one aged 30 to 39, and one aged 50 to 59. DHSS has also reduced the cumulative number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 because one person was incorrectly categorized as hospitalized.

Currently, there are 14 people hospitalized for having the virus or are suspected to have the virus.

There are still 106 active cases of the virus, but DHSS reported that there are many inpatient beds, intensive care unit beds and ventilators available for use. There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday.

