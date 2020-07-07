DHSS reports one new death and 19 new cases of COVID-19

The State of Alaska has announced 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

One new death has been reported. To date 17 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,184. Currently, there are 607 active cases and 560 recovered cases. There are 78 total hospitalizations.

Cases reported:

Anchorage Municipality (13)

Ketchikan Gateway Borough (1)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (1)

Mat-Su Borough (2)

Yukon-Koyukuk Census (1)

Valdez-Cordova Census (1)

