DNR letter on Pebble permitting fuels doubt for fair process among mine opponents

This summer the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expected to release the Final Environmental Impacts Statement on the proposed Pebble Mine and a decision on whether it meets the criteria for an essential permit under the Clean Water Act.

Yet with communities in Bristol Bay working to navigate a summer fishing season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, several stakeholders sent letters requesting that the permitting process be delayed, slowed down or suspended while attention is focused on preparing and responding to COVID-19.

The request from Bristol Bay groups was countered by a letter from the Department of Natural Resources commissioner calling on the Corps to maintain the permitting schedule, citing the economic toll of the coronavirus as a reason to continue the permitting.

However for United Tribes of Bristol Bay Executive Director Alannah Hurley, other language in the letter went beyond addressing the permitting process and crossed into openly supporting the project.

In her April 15 letter USACE, Commissioner Corri Feige wrote, "We strongly encourage you to adhere to your defined NEPA schedule. With economic impacts felt at the federal, state, and local levels from COVID-19 and the current oil prices, we should be doing everything in our authority and ability to keep projects of statewide importance moving forward.

The proposed Pebble Mine Project is important to Alaskans, as it will provide jobs, infrastructure, and revenues critical for local, regional, and statewide economies that are being significantly impacted by COVID-19."

Hurley says the letter from the commissioner was shocking.

"This is much beyond a letter talking about processes and timelines. It was really a letter in sheer support of the project," Hurley said. "The fact that this letter followed a letter coming from Bristol Bay asking for a delay and citing many of the issues we're dealing with right now with COVID-19, this letter is not only ignoring local people, but also taking a stand against local people in Alaska's position on the permitting timeline and this project."

The Clean Water Act Section 404 permit application the Army Corps is reviewing is typically the most rigorous and time-demanding of the permits needed to move forward with the project. However, if the Pebble Partnership receives a 404 permit, it will also need to received dozens of permits issued by state regulators.

Many of permits needed would be evaluated and administered by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. Hurley says the letter from the commissioner of the department casts doubt on whether the DNR will be able to evaluate the permit applications objectively.

"It's very clear that the DNR has gone from trying to analyze this project to being its complete, resolute cheerleader, which is extremely concerning," Hurley said. "The State of Alaska is actively advocating against the vast majority of Alaskans, and it really calls into question, is this commissioner fit to serve? The letter is so far from objective, how can we have any confidence that the state permitting process will have any integrity?"

In addition to Hurley’s concerns, last week the owners of more than 40 fishing lodges, flying services and other Bristol Bay businesses sent a letter to Gov. Mike Dunleavy which listed the administration using the economic impacts of COVID-19 to justify support for the project among other actions the business owners say the administration has taken that they say could undermine their businesses and livelihoods.

A spokesperson for the DNR said Commissioner Feige was unavailable for an interview, but issued a statement to Channel 2.