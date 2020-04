The Coronavirus pandemic has caused the demand for oil to plummet, sending oil prices into the negatives at -$37 per barrel. This is a new record low for American oil trade.

During the NewsHour Monday evening, Channel 2's Mike Ross spoke with Alaska oil and gas analyst, Larry Persily, about what this means for Alaska's oil industry, specifically exploration and production on the north slope.

You can watch that full interview above.

Copyright 2020 KTUU< all rights reserved