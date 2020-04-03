As coronavirus concerns swirl, DOC implements changes in Alaska prisons

The State of Alaska Department of Corrections is making adjustments to jail process and staffing due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to DOC's Sarah Gallagher.

Through April 1, she said, the department has administered a total of 10 tests, with six negative results and four still pending.

"DOC has no confirmed coronavirus cases at this time," she wrote in an email. "We have been heavily engaged in proactive mitigation efforts and response planning for COVID-19 since early February, and continue to put additional measure in place as needed."

Changes, however, can be seen in how the DOC deals with everyone from remanded inmates up to longtime staffers, according to Gallagher.

Upon remand, every inmate receives a medical screening, which is a "normal practice" for the department, even in the absence of a global pandemic. Coronavirus-related questions, however, have been added to the screenings, including ones about recent travel history and whether or not inmates are experiencing symptoms associated with the disease.

Inmates also have their temperatures taken, and if necessary, Gallagher said, "inmates may be isolated or quarantined for a period of time before they are introduced to general population."

As for testing, the department operates much like the rest of the state, taking samples and sending them to labs for testing. Inmates are isolated in a single-cell until test results are confirmed to be negative.

To help prevent the introduction of the virus into the facilities, all visitation hours, volunteers and contractors have been suspended. Institutional staff is being screened prior to each shift, and inmates are screened upon remand and prior to transfer.

There has been "no change in staffing at this time," including any type of reduction to primary staff, according to Gallagher. The DOC employs about 1,900 people, with about 1,400 institutional staff. That latter number is made up of correctional officers, medical staff and support who are essential to maintaining critical services.

"In fact," Gallagher wrote, "the Department of Corrections is hiring for many positions and encourages all Alaskans who may be facing unemployment during this time to apply through Workplace Alaska. Just this week, DOC made 20 new hires, 19 of those people are headed to institutions."

Cleaning processes have also been altered, Gallagher said. More inmate workers have been hired as cleaning crews and additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed in common areas. Gallagher did not say what types of cleaning solutions are being used in the jails, but the department has a store of supplies in case of an outbreak.

"At this time, sufficient supplies remain at the facilities," Gallagher said. Eight of our institutions around the state have also begun sewing protective masks to help address a possible PPE shortage in the future."

