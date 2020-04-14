DOF suspending all burn permits at the end of April

Starting at the end of April, the Division of Forestry will be suspending all burn permits issued in an effort to keep firefighters and the public safe from COVID-19 and to save precious resources during this year's wildfire season.

Tim Mowry with DOF said wildfire services are spending a lot of time figuring out how they would respond to a large wildfire amid the pandemic.

"We're just trying to do everything to minimize our firefighters and the public to exposure to COVID and make sure that we've got resources available to respond to higher priority fires elsewhere," Mowry said, "the more we can reduce human caused fires, the better off we'll be."

Mowry noted last summer's wildfires and the amount of people it took to help put them out.

He said over 5,000 firefighter had to be flown to the state during that time. If that many had to be flown in while coronavirus continues to limit travel and cause mandated quarantines, Mowry said they don't know how they would get them out to the operations quickly yet.

However, he said so far mother nature is on their side. He said much of the extra snow that fell late in the season is still on the ground in the interior, and much of southwest Alaska is seeing wet weather.

"It doesn't look like there's going to be an early start to the fire season unlike several of the past years, which is a good thing," he said, "but at some point, the snow is going to melt, things are going to dry out, and we're going to have fire season.

The permit suspension goes into affect at midnight, April 30th.

Mowry said people will still be able to light camping, cooking, and signal fires, so long as they are no more than three feet in diameter and have flames shorter than two feet tall.

