DOJ funds allocated for Alaska and local jurisdictions top $5M

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday that more than $5 million in grants has been made available to Alaska public safety agencies so that they may better address the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is part of $850 million made available to communities nationwide, as announced by the Department of Justice.

"The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President (Donald) Trump, will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for these critical funds," according to a release from the Anchorage Police Department. "The [DOJ] is moving quickly to make awards, with the goal of having funds available for drawdown within days of the award."

According to FY 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Allocations data, Alaska is eligible to receive $3,585,351. Alaska jurisdictions are eligible for specific allocations as well, with Anchorage eligible for $1,362,957; Bethel eligible for $42,607; Fairbanks eligible for $76,460; Fairbanks North Star County eligible for $58,008; Juneau City and Borough eligible for $113,709; Kotzebue City eligible for $41,695; the North Slope Borough eligible for $43,915; and the Northwest Arctic Borough eligible for $58,008.

A DOJ release Friday said the funds may be used for various reasons, including but not limited to hiring personnel, paying overtime costs, covering protective equipment and supplies, addressing correctional inmates’ medical needs and defraying expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas.

Grant funds may be applied retroactively to Jan. 20, 2020, the release stated, subject to federal supplanting rules. Applications for the monies will remain open for at least 60 days and could be extended.

Officials said the Department of Justice's Office of Justice Program will fund successful applicants as a top priority on a rolling basis as applications are received.

The Anchorage Police Department did not respond to a request for comment on its application status and how funds allocated to the agency might be used.

