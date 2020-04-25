Mitch Seavey says he will sit out Iditarod 2021, Dallas Seavey to race instead

Veteran musher Dallas Seavey will return to the Iditarod in 2021 and his father, Mitch Seavey, will sit out, according to a Facebook post from the latter.

Mitch Seavey, a three-time champion of the storied race, confirmed in a text message Saturday that he is not planning on entering the race next year, but that Dallas expects to compete and will do so with the best dogs from either kennel.

Dallas Seavey already has four titles to his name thus far. Between him and his father, the Seaveys won six titles straight between 2012 and 2017. Dallas' potential run in 2021 would be his first go at the race since that year.

While Dallas Seavey had not yet returned a request for comment as of press time, Mitch Seavey released a lengthy Facebook post detailing some of his plans, and saying that he and his son and have been "friendly-enemies in the sport of competitive mushing for a decade-and-a-half."

"We have maintained separate competitive kennels and raced against each other, hard-core," wrote the elder Seavey, in part, in his social media post on Saturday morning. "We now work together. Sometime this past winter, Dallas let me know he planned to run the Iditarod again in 2021, and before the start of this year's race we hatched a plan. Even though he is only a kid in his 30's and I, a wise sage at 60, in my view, Dallas has developed sufficient skill to successfully drive the best dogs from both kennels in 2021 and beyond."

The 49th running of the Iditarod is set for March 6, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.