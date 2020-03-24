Former Lt. Governor Valerie Davidson named Alaska Pacific University president

Former Lt. Gov. Valerie Davidson has been named president of Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage.

The university announced the appointment Tuesday.

Davidson will succeed Bob Onders as president and take on the role next month.

The university says Davidson will be the first woman to serve as Alaska Pacific University president.

Davidson was state health commissioner under then-Gov. Bill Walker and became his lieutenant governor in late 2018, shortly before Walker left office after Byron Mallott resigned from the post.

The university says Davidson was one of 21 applicants for the president's job.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)