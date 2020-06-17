Motorcyclist dies in crash Tuesday in Wasilla

Alaska State Troopers say a motorcyclist was involved in a deadly crash near Bridal Path Drive and Wasilla Fishhook Rd in Wasilla.

Troopers say the crash happened around 4:51 p.m. Tuesday.

“The driver of the motorcycle Brett Hopper, age 35 of Wasilla, was traveling at a high rate of speed on Wasilla Fishhook Rd heading southbound when he passed several vehicles by crossing over the double yellow lines to pass slower traffic that was in front of him. The SUV driven by Ted Richey, age 57 of Wasilla, was in front of Hopper making a left turn from Wasilla Fishhook Rd on to Bridal Path Drive when Hopper’s motorcycle collided with the SUV,” Troopers said in an online dispatch.

AST says Hopper was thrown from the motorcycle and was declared deceased on the scene.

Troopers say Hopper was wearing a helmet.

