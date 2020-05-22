Denali Highway now open for public travel

The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced on Thursday that the Denali Highway is open to the public.

The highway is usually open to travelers by mid-May, but this year the department said heavy snow and wind caused a delay in snow removal.

Opening the highway takes a lot of maintenance; the DOT&PF said it also had to thaw culverts and repair sections of the road before it was opened.

The highway is open from Cantwell to Paxson.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.