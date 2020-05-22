Denali Highway now open for public travel

(Photo courtesy Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities)
Updated: Fri 8:43 PM, May 22, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced on Thursday that the Denali Highway is open to the public.

The highway is usually open to travelers by mid-May, but this year the department said heavy snow and wind caused a delay in snow removal.

Opening the highway takes a lot of maintenance; the DOT&PF said it also had to thaw culverts and repair sections of the road before it was opened.

The highway is open from Cantwell to Paxson.

