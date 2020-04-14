Denali Park Road closed to recreational access effectively immediately

Denali National Park and Preserve is closing the Denali Park Road to recreational access.

Denali National Park and Preserve says the closure is a direct response to CDC guidance and recent health mandates and travel restrictions issued by the state of Alaska.

This closure will remove public access to all areas accessed via the Park Road beyond mile marker 0.

But the closure will not impact the following:

Travel through the park along George Parks Highway



Access to the Post Office located near the entrance of the park



Subsistence activities currently provided for under the Alaska National Interests Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA) in the Preserve portions of the park



Community recreation accessed by means other than the Park Road

Previous modifications to the park's operations include the closure of the Walter Harper Talkeetna Ranger Station to the public and suspension of climbing permits for Denali and Mount Foraker for the 2020 mountaineering season.

