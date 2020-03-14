U.S. Department of Defense issues travel restrictions for service members and families

The U.S. Department of Defense has issued domestic travel restrictions for service members, DoD civilians, and their families in response to coronavirus.

“These restrictions are necessary to preserve force readiness, limit the continuing spread of the virus,” the order reads, “and preserve the health and welfare of Service members, DoD civilian employees, their families, and the local communities in which we live.”

According to the order all DoD personnel and their families assigned to military installations and facilities will stop movement while the memorandum is in effect. The policy applies to Permanent Change of Station and Temporary Duty.

Until these travel restrictions are lifted DoD components may only onboard civilian employees within the local commuting area, and military members are only authorized local leave in accordance with Service policies.

Exceptions may be granted in unique circumstances including when travel is: (1) determined to be mission-essential; (2) necessary for humanitarian reasons; or (3) warranted due to extreme hardship. For clarification on when these circumstances apply, see the link to the order posted in the first paragraph of this story.

Travel by patients and medical providers for the purpose of medical treatment for DoD personnel and their families is authorized. Individuals who have already initiated travel (including intermediate stops) are authorized to continue to their final destination.

These travel restrictions are effective March 16 and will expire May 11, 2020.

Copyright KTUU 2020. All rights reserved.