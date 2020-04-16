Department of Labor begins accepting applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assitance

The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday that it has begun accepting applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Part of the federal CARES Act, PUA is meant to help unemployed individuals who are business owners, self-employed, independent contractors, have limited work history, and certain others who are otherwise ineligible for regular state unemployment insurance benefits and who are out of business or have seen services significantly reduced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a DOL release, applicants are encouraged to apply for regular unemployment insurance benefits with the Department by filing online at my.alaska.gov. Individual filers may first receive notification of ineligibility, the state said, and those individuals should continue to file their weekly certifications.

"System modifications are on-going, and filers will be contacted for additional income verification in the near future," officials wrote. "Once payments are ready for distribution, eligible weekly benefits under the PUA program will be paid retroactively."

Filers should be prepared to also provide wage or self-employment earnings documentation, the state said. That paperwork would include recent federal tax filing for the year 2019 or something to show employment or earnings prior to unemployment due to the pandemic.

Documents can be faxed to (907) 465-2741, or emailed to dol.uis@alaska.gov. The department said in its release that it will notify claimants by mail if they are eligible for PUA.

People without internet access may contact a claim center in Anchorage by dialing (907) 269-4700; in Fairbanks, by dialing (907) 451-2871; in Juneau, by dialing (907) 465-5552; and in all other areas by dialing (888) 252-2557.

